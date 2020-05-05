OSU volleyball: Beavers add assistant coach

Anna Khrystenko has been added to the Oregon State volleyball coaching staff as an assistant coach, head coach Mark Barnard announced on Tuesday.
“I am very excited to have Anna joining our staff,” Barnard said. “After stints in the ACC and Big 10, she is well and truly versed in what it takes to operate successfully within the Pac-12. She has strong recruiting ties both domestically and internationally as well as a depth of international playing experience – all of which will significantly benefit this program. Anna is extremely well regarded by the student-athletes that she has previously coached and, in my mind, that speaks volumes for her as a person and coach.”
Khrystenko brings a depth of volleyball knowledge after five years of coaching along with five years on the Ukranian National team and more than a decade as a professional athlete.
“I don’t know what to say except that I am very happy,” Khrystenko said. “I want to thank (OSU depury athletic director) Marianne Vydra and Mark Barnard for this opportunity and the team for allowing me to be a part of the family.
“I could tell during my interview process that Oregon State is a special place with special people. I felt at home and I felt care and attention from the moment I stepped on campus. I’m looking forward to getting started. I’m honored and thrilled to call OSU and Corvallis my new home.”
Khrystenko joins the Beavers following a three-year run as an assistant coach at Rutgers. Prior to coaching the Scarlet Knights, she spent three years at Florida State, where she focused on blocking and international recruiting. During her time in Tallahassee, the Seminoles finished as Atlantic Coast Conference runners-up each year and advanced to a pair of Sweet 16’s in three NCAA Tournament appearances.
The native of Ukraine played five seasons on the Ukranian National Team (2002-06), competing in a pair of Junior World Championships and European Championships, and took fifth at the World Students games in the Republic of Korea in 2003.
She went on to play professionally from 1995-2008, earning four Ukranian Championship titles (2001-04).
Khrystenko stepped into coaching as a state coach of volleyball of Ukraine and a manager of the Ukrainian Girls’ team in 2008 before moving up to assistant coach of the country’s Junior Women’s team in 2009. In that role, she was responsible for selecting players and coaches for the teams while also advancing volleyball development in Ukraine.
She served as a Chairman of the Athletic Commission and as a member of the Executive Committee for the Ukrainian Volleyball Federation and as a member of the Executive Committee and National Olympic Committee.
She is married to Alexander Khrystenko and the couple has a son, Ivan.
