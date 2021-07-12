OSU volleyball: Beavers announce complete schedule

Oregon State volleyball will play 10 nonconference matches prior to the start of Pac-12 Conference play.

Oregon State will play its first 14 matches of the 2021 season away from Gill Coliseum, starting with two in Norman, Oklahoma, versus Houston (Aug. 27) and host Oklahoma (Aug. 28).

The Beavers’ nonconference trips also include three matches at Penn State versus the host Nittany Lions, LSU and Iowa State (Sept. 3-4) and three in Fort Collins, Colorado, versus UAB, host Colorado Stat and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (Sept. 10-11). OSU ends nonconference play with two in Boise, Idaho, first versus Santa Clara (Sept. 17) and then host Boise State (Sept. 18).

Oregon State’s first two weekends of Pac-12 play are on the road; Sept. 22 at Oregon, followed by Sept. 26 at Arizona. OSU also plays at Utah (Oct. 1) and Colorado (Oct. 3).

OSU’s home slate starts with Stanford (Oct. 8) and California (Oct. 10). Other home matches include Washington State (Oct. 15), Washington State (Oct. 17), Colorado (Oct. 29), Utah (Oct. 31), UCLA (Nov. 12), USC (Nov. 24), Arizona State (Nov. 24) and Oregon (Nov. 26).

Other Pac-12 road matches are at USC (Oct. 22), UCLA (Oct. 24), California (Nov. 5), Stanford (Nov. 7), Washington (Nov. 19) and Washington State (Nov. 21).

The Beavers will give fans an opportunity to see the team in action before the regular season starts with the Orange and Black scrimmage on Aug. 21.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0