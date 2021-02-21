OSU volleyball: Beavers drop 3-1 decision at Arizona

Mid-Valley Media
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Oregon State volleyball team fell in four sets to Arizona on Sunday afternoon.
Set scores were 25-17, 25-21, 25-27, 25-14.
Freshman Mychael Vernon led the Beavers with 12 kills and freshman Kateryna Tkachenko had 11 kills. Freshman Izzi Szulczewski dished out a team-high 36 assists.
Senior Grace Massey recorded a team-high 11 digs. and junior Lindsey Schell had a game-best five blocks. Oregon State out-blocked Arizona 9-5.
Oregon State hosts Stanford in back-to-back matches on Friday and Saturday Gill Coliseum. The series opens with a 6 p.m. battle Friday and closes with a 6:30 p.m. match on Saturday.
