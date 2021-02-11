OSU volleyball: Beavers edge Sun Devils in five

The Oregon State volleyball team won a five set battle inside Gill Coliseum against Arizona State on Thursday afternoon.

Arizona State opened the match with a 28-26 win in a back and forth first set. In dominating fashion, the Beavers responded with a 25-16 victory. The Sun Devils commanded set three for the 25-18 win and it was Oregon State taking the narrow 29-27 win in the fourth set. The Beavers then scored the final four points for the match victory with a 15-11 win in the final set.

Freshman Mychael Vernon recorded her first career double-double with a team-high 18 kills and 16 digs and fellow freshman Izzi Szulczewski posted her fifth double-double of the season with a game-high 40 assists and 18 digs.

Senior Grace Massey notched season and game-highs of 26 digs and served an ace to seal the win. Junior Lindsey Schell logged season-highs of nine blocks and 11 kills.

Oregon State led the match in digs (93-91), kills (63-58), aces (12-8), and blocks (13-11).

The Beavers (2-5) and Sun Devils (1-6) return to action at 11 a.m. Friday.

