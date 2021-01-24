OSU volleyball: Beavers fall at Colorado

The Oregon State volleyball team came up empty in Boulder, Colorado, as the Beavers lost Sunday’s Pac-12 match to the Buffaloes, 3-1.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16.

Oregon State also lost Friday’s match to Colorado and falls to 0-2.

Freshman Aliyah McDonald posted a match-high 17 kills with a team-best .367 hitting percentage for the Beavers while Maddie Goings posted her first double-double of the season with 15 kills and 11 digs. She moved into a tie for 14th on the career kills list in program history with 1,041.

Senior Grace Massey finished with a game-high 20 digs and freshman Izzi Szulczewski registered a game-best 38 assists.

The Beavers recorded 52 kills compared to 47 by Colorado and had seven more digs (49-42).

The Beavers are home against USC at 6 p.m. Friday and play the Trojans again on Sunday.

