OSU volleyball: Beavers fall at Colorado

Oregon State falls to 2-12 overall and 0-4 in Pac-12 play. The Beavers have played all 14 matches this season on the road.

Senior Maddie Goings led the Beavers offensively with 14 kills off 34 attacks. She also added five digs, one ace and one block assist. Kateryna Tkachenko followed with eight kills and one ace. Freshman Ashlyn Beaver made her fourth appearance and led the team with 22 assists while also picking up her first collegiate kill. Senior Grace Massey finished with 13 digs to bring her career total to 1,943.