OSU volleyball: Beavers fall at Washington

SEATTLE – The Oregon State volleyball team fell 3-1 to 11th-ranked Washington on Friday night in the Alaska Airlines Arena.

Washington opened the match with 25-17 and 25-10 wins in the first two sets. Oregon State rallied in set three to fend off the Huskies, taking the third set 28-26. Washington closed out the match in set four with a 25-14 win.

Tkachenko ignited a 5-2 run to open up set three for the Beavers. Following a 10-10 tie, Washington pulled in front with a 4-1 run to force OSU to call a timeout. Oregon State claimed eight of the next 10 points following the timeout to flip the script with a 19-16 lead as Washington called a timeout.

The Huskies took a 20-19 lead with a 4-0 run after the timeout, but a Tkachenko kill and Ellie Turner service ace put the Beavers back on top, 21-20. After three OSU set points were fought off by Washington, Mychael Vernon gave the Beavers their final set point with a kill as a Husky attacking error on the next rally locked in set three for Oregon State, 28-26.

That kept the Beavers alive for one more set, but the Huskies won the fourth to take the match.

