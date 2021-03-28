OSU volleyball: Beavers fall in four at UCLA

LOS ANGELES – The Oregon State volleyball team fell in four sets at No. 17 UCLA on Sunday.

Set scores were 19-25, 25-9, 25-21, 25-16.

Freshman Izzi Szulczewski notched her team-leading 11th double-double of the season with a game-high 34 assists and 12 digs. Freshman Anastasija Svetnik recorded a team-high 12 kills and six blocks. She hit .364 on the afternoon. Senior Grace Massey registered a team-best 17 digs.

Oregon State hosts Utah on Thursday and Saturday for its season finale series.

