OSU volleyball: Beavers fall in four at UCLA

Mid-Valley Media
LOS ANGELES – The Oregon State volleyball team fell in four sets at No. 17 UCLA on Sunday.
Set scores were 19-25, 25-9, 25-21, 25-16.
Freshman Izzi Szulczewski notched her team-leading 11th double-double of the season with a game-high 34 assists and 12 digs. Freshman Anastasija Svetnik recorded a team-high 12 kills and six blocks. She hit .364 on the afternoon. Senior Grace Massey registered a team-best 17 digs.
Oregon State hosts Utah on Thursday and Saturday for its season finale series.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!