OSU volleyball: Beavers fall in four sets to USC

The Oregon State volleyball team split its weekend series with USC after falling in a hard-fought four set match on Sunday afternoon in Gill Coliseum.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-12, 29-31, 25-23.

Oregon State freshman Aliyah McDonald posted a game-high 13 kills with a team-high .409 attacking percentage. Fellow freshman Izzi Szulczewski posted her third double-double in as many matches with a team-high 26 assists and 12 digs.

Senior Grace Massey finished with a game-high 16 digs and Oregon State finished with 55 digs compared to USC’s 48.

Oregon State (1-3) will be back on the road against Washington on Thursday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (3 p.m.).

