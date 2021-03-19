OSU volleyball: Beavers fall short to Ducks in close match

EUGENE — The Oregon State women’s volleyball team fell in five sets to 17th-ranked Oregon on Friday night in Matthew Knight Arena.

The teams traded the first four sets with the Ducks taking sets one (26-24) and three (25-15). The Beavers won sets two (25-19) and four (25-21), while Oregon took the fifth with a score of 15-12.

Lindsey Schell opened the deciding fifth set with a solo block as OSU took a 3-1 lead early on. The teams traded points before Oregon State took an 8-6 lead to the media timeout. After the Beavers tied the set at 11-11, the Ducks closed the game on a 4-1 run for the 15-12 set win and the match victory.

Izzi Szulczewski posted her team-leading eighth double-double of the season with a game-high 48 assists and 17 digs. She added five kills and six blocks.

Mychael Vernon notched her fourth double-double this year with a team-high 16 kills and 17 digs.

Grace Massey recorded a game-best of 30 digs, while Ellie Turner had 16 digs. Schell tallied a season-high 14 kills to go along with eight blocks.and Kateryna Tkachenko tabbed a career-high 15 kills.

