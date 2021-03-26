 Skip to main content
OSU volleyball: Beavers fall to Bruins
OSU VOLLEYBALL

LOS ANGELES – The Oregon State women’s volleyball team fell in the series opener in three sets to No. 17 UCLA on Friday night in Pauley Pavilion.

Set scores were 25-15,25-22, 25-16.

Freshman Izzi Szulczewski finished with 26 assists and nine digs for the Beavers.

Freshman Kateryna Tkachenko had 14 kills and freshman Mychael Vernon added 10 kills..

Oregon State will take on the Bruins on Sunday at noon in Pauley Pavilion for its final road game of the season.

