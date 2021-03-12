OSU volleyball: Beavers fall to Cougars

The Oregon State volleyball team fell to No. 16 Washington State in four sets Friday in Gill Coliseum.

The Cougars took the first two sets 25-19 before OSU responded with a 25-22 fourth set win. WSU claimed the match win in the fourth set with a 25-16 score.

Freshman Kateryna Tkachenko had 14 kills with a .289 attacking percentage, freshman Izzi Szulczewski posted a team-best 36 assists, along with eight digs and four blocks.

Senior Grace Massey recorded a game-best of 19 digs, while Ellie Turner tallied 13.

The Beavers notched 10 blocks on the night, the sixth game this season with 10 or more.

The second match of the series will be at noon Sunday in Gill Coliseum.

