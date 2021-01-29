OSU volleyball: Beavers outlast USC in home-opener

After more than a year away from their home gym, Oregon State’s volleyball team made an emphatic return to Gill Coliseum Friday.
The Beavers notched their first win of the season Friday, beating USC 18-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-12 at home to improve to 1-2 on the season.
After a tough trip to Colorado last weekend that left them winless to start the year, the Beavers rallied from behind against a Trojans' team that was picked to finish fifth in the preseason coaches poll.
“We should get confidence out of this,” Oregon State coach Mark Barnard said. “We should be able to say, ‘OK, we can do this with all the obstacles in our path. … We’re confident and now we come into Sunday with a completely different mindset than we did last Sunday, when we were trying to prove ourselves.”
The excitement the players felt to return to their home floor was mixed with the peculiar feeling of playing with face masks on and in an empty arena.
Much like Oregon State’s other athletic programs have done during the pandemic, the Beavers attempted to create a sense of normalcy by pumping in crowd noise and filling the stands with cardboard cutouts.
“It was really good just to be back in our home gym,” senior outside hitter Maddie Goings said. “Even though we didn’t have our fans, we did a good job of bringing our own energy. It’s definitely hard, but we just have to keep reminding each other to stay on top of it and keep being louder than the other team.”
The Beavers generated fewer kills, assists and digs than the Trojans, but capitalized on 24 USC errors. Oregon State also delivered a couple clutch moments during the second and third sets that helped swing the match in its favor.
Kateryna Tkachenko led the way with 15 kills while hitting .324. In her first match at Gill coliseum, the freshman from Lubny, Ukraine was a dominant presence at the net for the Beavers all evening.
Her performance was especially significant because Goings, Oregon State’s only other outside hitter currently healthy enough to play, is battling through an injury. Barnard said there was not a single ball Goings hit Friday night that was hit at 100% because of the injury. She also had to be strategic about the way she played in order to keep her injury from affecting her play.
“If she doesn’t play, we’re in very big trouble,” Barnard said. “We can keep her playing in the back rows — she can still block. But we just have to be judicious in our use of setting her. Because she can still do other things. … But if she were to go hard at a ball and get hurt, I don’t know what we would do.”
Izzi Szulczewski finished with 31 assists and 13 digs, and Grace Massey led the Beavers with 15 digs.
The Beavers dropped the first set 25-18 despite a strong early showing from Tkachenko, who racked up five kills on 12 attempts to open the match.
In the second set, Oregon State bounced back to take a 14-9 lead, thanks in part to a couple of USC errors. But the Trojans quickly erased that advantage and brought it back to 14-13.
Barnard called a timeout to steady Oregon State, and another later in the set when they fell behind 19-18. The Beavers proceeded to close out the set on a 7-3 run to win it on a kill at the net by Tkachenko.
Oregon State raced out to a 15-10 lead in the third set, but saw the Trojans rally again to trim it to 16-15. The teams traded leads several times from there, and the Beavers eventually took a 25-24 lead on a kill by Goings.
They then won the set on another Goings’ kill that was assisted by Szulczewski.
“My main priority tonight was just doing what I can, keeping the ball in,” Goings said. “I’m trying to play around the injury and trying to play smart. So when I have the opportunity to get on top of a ball like I did in those last points, I tried to really take advantage of that.”
From there, the Beavers had no problem closing out the match and cruised to a fourth set victory.
Oregon State will host USC again Sunday at noon, concluding its season series with the Trojans.
