OSU volleyball: Beavers sign two players

Oregon State volleyball head coach Mark Barnard announced Wednesday that student-athletes Ashlyn Beaver (Murrieta, California) and Vivian Light (Sloughhouse, California) have signed National Letters of Intent to join the program for the fall 2021 season.
Beaver, a setter who has played at Temecula Valley High School, will join Oregon State after serving as a team captain who helped guide the program to a second-place conference finish. She’s also competed for the Viper Volleyball Club, which is ranked in the top 15 in Southern California.
“Apart from the obvious, the best family name at Oregon State, Ashlyn possesses many attributes that make her such a valuable recruit to our 2021 class,” Barnard said. “Ashlyn is one of the hardest workers I have seen; she is the first to arrive and the last to leave the gym. Her setting has made significant progress over the last 12 months and she will be able to challenge for a starting position upon her arrival. Her temperament on court is excellent for her position and the players here are going to love having her run the offense. I am extremely excited to have Ashlyn on our team.”
Light comes to Corvallis from Pleasant Grove High School. An outside hitter, she has racked up 762 kills over three seasons, including 322 as a sophomore. She’s also totaled 109 service aces along with 120 total blocks and 392 digs.
“Vivian is a skilled six-rotation outside hitter who is at home in either the backcourt or front row,” Barnard said. “She comes from a very athletic family with her older sister a volleyball athlete at UCLA. She has grown up around volleyball and will be a player that will be able to make an immediate impact with this very young team. Vivian has excellent on court demeanor and is a tough competitor. She is a very accomplished left side hitter who has an array of shots and can compete at the highest level. I am extremely excited to have her on our team and to be able to coach such an outstanding young woman.”
