 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OSU volleyball: Beavers swept at home by USC

  • Updated
  • 0
Beavers Sports Logo White

The Oregon State volleyball team wrapped up its homestand with a straight-sets loss to USC on Sunday at Gill Coliseum, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17, in a Pac-12 Conference contest.

The Beavers were led by freshman Kateryna Tkachenko's nine kills. Mychael Vernon chipped in eight kills, two blocks and five digs, while Lindsey Schell added five kills to go along with a game-high five blocks.

The Beavers were outhit in the match 47-26.

On defense, Grace Massey led all OSU players with 15 digs while freshman Izzi Szulczewski added three rejections and eight digs. Szulczewski also dished out 17 assists and served up two aces.

Oregon State will make its final road trip of the season this weekend, playing Friday at Washington and on Sunday at Washington State.

More Beaver sports coverage

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News