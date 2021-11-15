OSU volleyball: Beavers swept at home by USC

The Oregon State volleyball team wrapped up its homestand with a straight-sets loss to USC on Sunday at Gill Coliseum, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17, in a Pac-12 Conference contest.

The Beavers were led by freshman Kateryna Tkachenko's nine kills. Mychael Vernon chipped in eight kills, two blocks and five digs, while Lindsey Schell added five kills to go along with a game-high five blocks.

The Beavers were outhit in the match 47-26.

On defense, Grace Massey led all OSU players with 15 digs while freshman Izzi Szulczewski added three rejections and eight digs. Szulczewski also dished out 17 assists and served up two aces.

Oregon State will make its final road trip of the season this weekend, playing Friday at Washington and on Sunday at Washington State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.