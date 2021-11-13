OSU volleyball: Beavers swept by Bruins

Oregon State volleyball fell to No. 12 UCLA in straight sets Friday at Gill Coliseum. Set scores were 25-23, 25-14, 25-16 for the Bruins.
Freshmen Mychael Vernon (nine kills) and Kateryna Tkachenko (seven kills) led the Beavers' offense. Nya Buckner had five kills and middle blocker Lindsey Schell added four kills to go along with seven blocks.
On defense, OSU’s all-time digs record holder Grace Massey led all players with 14 digs while freshman Emily Bourne added four rejections.
The Beavers (4-21, 2-13 Pac-12) remain home Sunday, hosting USC at noon.