OSU volleyball: Beavers win thriller over Cal in five

BERKELEY, Calif. — The Oregon State volleyball team earned a five-set victory over California on Friday afternoon in Haas Pavilion.

Cal took the opening set 25-22, but Oregon State responded by winning the next two sets, 25-13 and 25-19. The Bears took the fourth set 25-20 before OSU closed the match 16-14.

Freshman Mychael Vernon recorded her third career double-double with a game-high 18 kills and 15 digs. She also registered four blocks and two service aces.

Freshman Izzi Szulczewski posted her seventh double-double with a game and career-high 46 assists and 15 digs.

Senior Grace Massey led the Beavers with 17 digs and tallied eight assists. Junior Lindsey Schell had a season-best 11 kills, along with four digs and two blocks.

Freshmen Aliyah McDonald and Anastasija Svetnik each had 10 kills on the afternoon. McDonald added six blocks and Svetnik had five. Svetnik led the Beavers with an individual game-high .667 hitting percentage.

Freshmen Ellie Turner (13) and Kateryna Tkachenko (10) each had double-digit digs.

Oregon State our performed Cal in kills (58-46), attacking percentage (.190-.103), assists (56-42), digs (82-71), and blocks (12-6).

Oregon State looks for the sweep of California at noon on Sunday in Haas Pavilion.

