OSU volleyball: Former players stand up for coach

“I do not believe this is a public report,” he said.

Moore gave several examples of how Barnard, who took over the program in June 2016 after 11 seasons as an assistant with the Beavers, worked with her when she had conflicts with practices during her time in the program.

“My freshman year when my Grandpa had a health issue and was in the hospital, Mark was the first one to text me and tell me not to worry about practice or volleyball but to be there for my family,” she wrote. “When I was a junior and had to do student teaching as part of my major (which caused me miss morning practices), Mark would give up his personal time to meet me every evening to run me through drills.

“My senior year when we made the Sweet 16 — MARK WAS THE REASON! And when I graduated and decided I wanted to start a nonprofit, Mark wrote the very first check because he believed in me.”

Reagan credited Barnard and the OSU program for helping to build her into a "hard-working, strong woman for which I am eternally grateful for."

"After I tore my ACL and broke down, Mark comforted me & said whatever I wanted to do — be done or come back — he would support me & when I decided to be done, he did just that," she added on Twitter.