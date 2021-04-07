OSU volleyball: Massey earns all-conference honors

Oregon State senior Grace Massey was named to the Pac-12's all-conference volleyball team on Wednesday, her first such honor.

She is the seventh player under coach Mark Barnard to earn all-conference honors.

Massey finished first on the Beavers with 18 service aces, 261 digs and 4.21 digs per set. She posted 57 assists, second-most on the team.

The senior libero recorded career highs this season in assists per set (0.92) and service aces per set (0.29).

Massey finished the season second in the Pac-12 with 4.21 digs per set and sixth with 261 total digs. She made an appearance in 62 of OSU’s 69 sets this season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0