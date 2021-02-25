OSU volleyball: Matches with Stanford canceled

The Oregon State volleyball team’s matches against Stanford, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, have been canceled due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19 related issues within the Cardinal program.

The issues resulted in less than the minimum number of required players being available for competition for Stanford.

The Beavers will be back in action on March 5 at 2 p.m. and March 7 at noon against Cal in Berkeley, California.

