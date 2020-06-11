OSU volleyball: Nassar named assistant coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Oregon State volleyball star Arica Nassar has been promoted to assistant coach.

Nassar brings familiarity of the program as she slides into the position after working the past two years as a graduate student assistant for the Beavers.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Arica into the assistant coach role,” OSU coach Mark Barnard said. “She brings a level of energy that will ignite the recruits and players on this team. Being a former Beaver with one of our most successful teams in NCAA History along with a professional career in Europe make her the perfect choice for this position. She is an outstanding communicator and has a passion to be a great coach and I have no doubt that she will achieve that. Her recency of experience will enable her to relate both to recruits and our current student-athletes”

Nassar said taking on a role as an assistant coach is something she has wanted for some time.

“I’ve gone from being one of Mark’s athletes to being one of his colleagues. I’ve learned a lot these past two years and feel like I’ve learned a lot about what it takes to become a great coach. It isn’t just about coaching, there is so much more than that," Nassar said.