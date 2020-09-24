"We followed the science." Medical advances paved way for Pac-12 to return to sports

Less than two months ago, it appeared there was no hope of football — or any sport — being played in Pac-12 territory this fall.
The conference's Medical Advisory Committee was not comfortable with the data related to the novel coronavirus in August, so the Pac-12 decided to shelve sports in order to protect its athletes and the communities in which they play.
On Thursday, the conference did a 180 and announced a seven-game football schedule that will begin Nov. 6 and allow its member schools a theoretical chance to play in the College Football Playoff.
The games will be played without fans in the stands, and a full schedule should be announced in the coming days. Men’s and women’s basketball will also start Nov. 25, and other winter sports will begin on a similar timeline.
So, what changed between August and now?
“We followed the science,” Pac-12 president Larry Scott said.
The implementation of rapid, daily COVID-19 testing for athletes was “a game changer” according to Scott after the conference announced a partnership with Quidel Corporation to get testing machines on each Pac-12 campus.
A major hurdle in getting teams back on the fields in arenas was gaining approval from state and local public health agencies, and once the agreement was reached with Quidel, the conference was able to go to health officials and talk seriously about making a safe return to sports.
But even though there is a plan in place and dates on the calendar, the data will ultimately dictate what comes next.
“We’re moving forward now, but we’re not moving with our eyes shut,” Michael Schill, chair of the Pac-12 CEO Group and president at the University of Oregon said. “We are going to be paying attention to what’s happening. If we start getting spikes that suggest that this is not sustainable, we will just stop playing.”
For now, though, the conference believes the data is pointing in the right direction, despite some troubling signs. Lane County, home of the University of Oregon, announced today that its COVID risk alert has been moved to “high”after a recent outbreak.
Colorado will not be able to practice in Boulder County until at least Oct. 8 after the county made a public order Thursday prohibiting all gatherings — including sports practices — due to a massive outbreak in the area.
There are still hoops to jump through for several schools in order to gain approval to practice from local health agencies.
“We’ve received comfort and clarifications that are very, very helpful in terms of our confidence to move forward,” Scott said. “But there are still some exact details to be worked out on a schedule basis, which will be done locally.”
The conference originally shut things down because of three central concerns: consistent testing capabilities across all Pac-12 universities, the prevalence of the virus in Pac-12 communities and nationally as well as concerns related to possible cardiac concerns potentially associated with COVID-19.
Dr. Doug Aukerman, senior associate athletic director at Oregon State and chair of the Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee, said it was particularly important for the committee to include individuals who are not tied to athletic departments or universities in order to reach a balanced conclusion as to what is safe and what is not.
“The advent of the daily testing and the advent of our ability to get PCR tests back quickly, along with the antigen testing, it ensures that the chances of our students spreading COVID to one another diminishes,” Aukerman said. “It can’t take it to zero, but it certainly mitigates it. It makes the other risks that we were concerned about something that we can help manage because we can identify those who may be at risk.”
In a statement released by the Pac-12 Thursday afternoon, the conference said that each member school will implement cardiac monitoring protocols for all student-athletes with a positive test.
Conference leaders are adamant that a return to sports has everything to do with player safety and was not swayed by financial factors; whether that be revenue from media deals, inclusion in the College Football Playoff or otherwise.
In August, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said the school is facing losses of up to $50 million due to the pandemic if football isn’t played. Even if the proposed seven-game season goes off without a hitch, it will still be difficult to recoup that money without fans in the stands.
“This has nothing to do with money,” Schill said. “It was never once mentioned as a consideration. The losses that our schools are encountering — particularly in our athletic department —— are huge. The amount of money that will be paid as a result of going back to play is tiny in comparison to the losses.”
The Pac-12 also elected to avoid bringing back other fall sports at the moment, and will instead continue its plan to allow those sports to continue in the winter and spring. Those sports are typically non-revenue generating, but Schill said that decision, too, had little to do with financial implications.
Rather, volleyball, cross-country and soccer will begin in 2021 because the NCAA already moved the championships for those sports to the spring, Schill said.
In a statement released Thursday, the conference also announced plans for winter sports besides basketball.
“For the winter sports of wrestling, women’s gymnastics, and men’s & women’s swimming and diving, each university will determine when practice may commence in accordance with local public health official guidance and the situation on campus. Final competition schedules will be released for those sports at a later date.”
Shortly after the Pac-12 announced its plans to return, OSU president Dr. F. King Alexander, who represents the school in the conference CEO Group, released a 650-word statement voicing his support for the conference plan.
“As your president, I have been committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and athletics staff, along with the health and safety of all OSU students, faculty and staff, members of the OSU community and communities in which we are located,” Alexander, who became Oregon State president on July 1, said in the statement.
“Be assured all decisions that I make regarding the university’s resumption plans, activities and athletics are based upon input and recommendations from a team of medical advisers and research scientists, and are in alignment with county health authorities, Gov. Kate Brown’s Office and the Oregon Health Authority.”
