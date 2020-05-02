Amar Dhesi realizes his family's dream in qualifying for the Olympics

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Balbir Dhesi was a high-caliber wrestler, a national champion in his home country of India. He is the son of a wrestler.

But he wasn’t able to see his full potential. Family was more important than wrestling, and his seven sisters came first.

“In our culture, he had to get all his sisters married before he could even start his life. So he had a lot of responsibility on his shoulders,” said Amar Dhesi, the younger of Balbir’s two sons and a wrestler himself.

So imagine the pride Balbir felt in March watching at home with family when Amar made the Tokyo Olympics and will represent Canada, the family’s home since 1976.

“It was like a dream come true,” he said. “It’s hard to put into words what it meant for me and my wife. The Olympics are the highest level of sport. Watching my son accomplish that was amazing.”

A three-time All-American at Oregon State, 24-year-old Amar Dhesi knew what it meant to his family and especially his father, who opened the Khalsa Wrestling Club near their home in British Columbia as a way to help others progress in the sport and chase their potential.