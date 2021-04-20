OSU wrestling: Beavers add two grad transfers

The Oregon State wrestling team has added graduate transfers Tanner Harvey and Cory Crooks to the program.

Harvey, who wrestles at 184 pounds, joins the Beavers after spending the last three seasons at American University. The Elkton native went 52-19 and was a two-time NCAA qualifier at American.

He has posted 17 pins in the last two seasons and finished the 2019-20 season ranked 17th in the NCAA coaches poll. Prior to his time at American, Harvey was the 2018 National Junior College Athletic Association National Champion for Southwest Oregon Community College.

Crooks will join OSU at 149 pounds after competing for Arizona State the previous four years. He took third at the Pac-12 championships in each of the past two seasons, while helping ASU to back-to-back conference titles. The Anthem, Arizona, native qualified for his first NCAA Championships this past year.

