OSU wrestling: Beavers add volunteer assistant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State wrestling head coach Chris Pendleton announced Wednesday that Mike Kosoy has been named the team’s volunteer assistant coach.

“I’m very pleased to be adding Mike to my staff,” Pendleton said. "His first year at NC State, as a freshman, he had a brand new head coach, Pat Popolizio, come in and restart the program. He has first-hand knowledge of what building a sustainable culture looks like. When I was going through the hiring process here at OSU I would find myself asking him a lot of questions about what that process was like for student-athletes.

“Mike has shown that he’s invaluable part of a program, and as our relationship has grown over the past couple years at ASU I knew he was exactly what I was looking for in a coaching staff member. I can’t wait to watch him grow as a coach.”

Kosoy’s hiring is subject to all University hiring protocols.

Kosoy, a letterwinner from 2013-17 at NC State, has spent the past two seasons at the Regional Training Center at Arizona State.

The heavyweight won 79 career matches at NC State, which is tied for 19th all-time. A native of Boca Raton, Fla., he was an NCAA qualifier in 2017.

Kosoy joins Pendleton’s staff in its first year at Oregon State. He joins assistant coaches Nate Engel and Isaiah Martinez.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0