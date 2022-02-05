OSU wrestling: Beavers celebrate Senior Night with win over Cal Poly

Brandon Kaylor used to feel pressure when he wrestled the opening match of a dual meet at Oregon State. The 125-pound redshirt sophomore now looks at that situation in a completely different way and he credits coach Chris Pendleton and his staff for the change.

“Now I look at it as, I’m the team spark plug. I like to start things off right, set it on fire, light it up, get the crowd engaged, get the team engaged. I think it’s a blessing,” Kaylor said. “It definitely matches my personality and my energy.”

Kaylor did just that on Friday night in a home dual meet against Cal Poly. He took an 8-4 victory over Antonio Lorenzo to give the Beavers the early lead.

Oregon State went on to a 21-10 team victory over the Mustangs, winning seven of the 10 matches at the final home meet of the season.

Devan Turner (133) and Grant Willits (141) followed up with decisions for the Beavers. For Turner (17-5), this was his 81st career victory at Oregon State. Willits’ victory was his 13th in a row and his 20th of the season, making him the first Beaver to reach that mark this year.

“I think our first three weight classes, our first four weight classes, really put on gritty, gutty, tough performances. They went out and fought their living tails off. I was very impressed with their poise and the aggression they showed,” Pendleton said.

Legend Lamer, a redshirt freshman at Cal Poly and a graduate of Crescent Valley High School, notched the Mustangs’ first win, a 4-2 decision over Cory Crooks in extra time at 149 pounds.

Hunter Willits (157) defeated Brawley Lamer, Legend’s older brother, 6-0.

Cal Poly's Evan Wick, ranked No. 1 nationally at 165, took a 17-4 major decision over Mason Reiniche to earn four points for the Mustangs and cut the Beavers' lead to 12-7.

Mateo Olmos got the Beavers back on track with a 3-1 extra time win for the Beavers at 174.

The best match of the dual came in the 184-pound division. Fifth-ranked Bernie Truax of Cal Poly held off 12th-ranked Trey Munoz in a 5-2 decision. The match was bitterly contested and Oregon State fans and coaches were disappointed when a possible reversal by Munoz was not recognized by the officials, who upheld the decision after a video review.

Pendleton said there was a bit of a mental lapse following that call which did not go Oregon State’s way.

“I think we all kind of got distracted from the main thing, but you know a lot of really good things came out of that match. We beat him in his best position, got an escape. No one’s going to remember this match come March and it gives Trey a lot of really good fuel to get better and I think he’s going to get better,” Pendleton said.

The Beavers then closed out the dual with wins by Ryan Reyes at 197 and Gary Traub at heavyweight. This is Traub's 16th consecutive victory and his record stands at 17-4.

Oregon State held its Senior Night ceremony prior to the match and there was a good crowd on hand for the dual.

“The crowd tonight was electric,” Kaylor said. “The biggest (crowd) I’ve had in my four years here. It was exciting, they were engaged. I’ve never had a crowd this engaged before.”

Oregon State (6-3, 2-1 Pac-12) will compete at Cal State Bakersfield on Feb. 19.

