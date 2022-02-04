OSU wrestling: Beavers defeat Cal Poly on Senior Night

Oregon State earned a decisive dual meet victory over Cal Poly on Friday night at Gill Coliseum.

The final team score was 21-10 for the Beavers.

Oregon State won four of the first five matches of the dual by decision and held a 12-3 lead at intermission. Brandon Kaylor (125 pounds), Devan Turner (133), Grant Willits (141), and Hunter Willits (157) recorded those victories for the Beavers.

Grant Willits' victory was his 13th in a row and his 20th this season. He is the first member of the team to reach 20 wins.

Legend Lamer, a redshirt freshman at Cal Poly and a graduate of Crescent Valley High, recorded the Mustangs' first win, taking a 4-2 overtime win over Cory Crooks at 149.

Cal Poly's Evan Wick, ranked No. 1 nationally at 165, took a 17-4 major decision over Mason Reiniche to earn four points for the Mustangs and cut the Beavers' lead to 12-7.

Mateo Olmos got the Beavers back on track with a 3-1 overtime win for the Beavers at 174.

The best match of the dual came in the 184-pound division. Fifth-ranked Bernie Truax of Cal Poly held off 12th-ranked Trey Munoz in a 5-2 decision. The match was bitterly contested and Oregon State fans and coaches were disappointed when a possible reversal by Munoz was not recognized by the officials, who upheld the decision after a video review.

The Beavers then closed out the dual with wins by Ryan Reyes at 197 and Gary Traub at heavyweight. This is Traub's 16th consecutive victory and his record stands at 17-4.

The dual meet was the final home competition of the season for Oregon State. Eight seniors, including starters Crooks, Turner, Traub, Grant Willits and Hunter Willits, were recognized for their contributions to the program before the meet began.

Oregon State (6-3, 2-1 Pac-12) will compete at Cal State Bakersfield on Feb. 19.

