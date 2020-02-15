OSU wrestling: Beavers dominate Little Rock

Oregon State rolled to a 42-0 Pac-12 dual meet win against Little Rock in Gill Coliseum on Saturday.

The Beavers had two major decisions, two technical falls and a pin to earn the dominating victory in their second dual in less than 24 hours.

Brandon Kaylor started off at 125 pounds and posted a 15-4 major decision over Jayden Carson to begin the dual.

At 141 pounds, Grant Willits showcased his explosiveness by taking a 10-0 major decision over Conner Ward. Willits led 3-0 heading into the final period before racking up seven more points to end the bout including four back points and a late takedown.

Jackson McKinney also bounced back and picked up an impressive technical victory at 15-0. McKinney came out with a mission and recorded eight points in the first period thanks to six back points and a takedown.

Over two minutes of riding time helped McKinney ride out Cash Jones and extend the team lead to 25-0.

Colt Doyle earned his first technical fall of the year in the first period and won 16-0 over Matthew Muller. Doyle exploded out of the gate with an early takedown and went on to expose Muller for 14 back points to seal up the win.

With two bouts remaining, J.J. Dixon picked up his fourth pin of the year in only four minutes against Dylan Johnson. Dixon used a huge first period to build up his lead with 10 first period points. Three minutes of riding time helped Dixon seal the victory, 13-0.

