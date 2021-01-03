OSU wrestling: Beavers drop first three duals of the season

Brandon Kaylor, Ryan Reyes and Grant Willits all won two matches to pace the Oregon State wrestling team at the North Dakota State Quadrangular Sunday at the Scheels Center in Fargo, N.D.
The Beavers participated in their 2021 season opener, dropping a 19-15 decision to North Dakota State to open the day. OSU was also edged by South Dakota State, 20-12, and lost to No. 10 Missouri, 43-0.
In addition to Sunday being the team’s season opener, it also marked the debut of head coach Chris Pendleton. The former Oklahoma State wrestling All-American was named as the team’s head coach last March.
Kaylor, Reyes and Willits all won their first two matches of the day. All three won their matches by decision.
Kaylor improved to 21-7 all-time at OSU while Willits is 42-19, including a 23-6 mark in dual matches. Reyes, meanwhile, competed for the Beavers for the first time after transferring from Fresno State. He was 5-7 for the Bulldogs last season.
The Beavers narrowly fell in the first dual, dropping a 19-15 decision to host North Dakota State. The Bison jumped out to a 16-6 lead before Oregon State clawed its way back to within one.
Colton Beisley (174) snapped a three-match losing streak with a 6-2 decision over Noah Cressell. Reyes (184) won in his OSU debut, 4-1, over TJ Pottinger, and J.J. Dixon defeated Michael Nelson, 7-4, at 197 pounds. The Bison, however, held off OSU at the heavyweight portion of the dual for the four-point win.
Kaylor won 9-6 over Ryan Henningson at 125 to open the season for the Beavers. He was followed by No. 18 Willits, who was victorious by decision over No. 20 Dylan Droegemueller, 5-2, at 141, to give the Beavers the 6-4 advantage.
Kaylor and Willits both won via decisions in the Beavers’ matchup versus South Dakota State, and OSU held a 9-6 advantage after Hunter Willits won his first match of the season via a 4-3 overtime decision over No. 17 Cade DeVos. Reyes, however, was the lone OSU wrestler able to win in the back half in the 20-12 loss to the JackRabbits.
The Beavers were unable to score an individual win in the loss to 10th-ranked Missouri.
Jason Shaner (133), Riley Gurr (149) and Jackson McKinney (184) all won matches versus NDSU that did not count toward to the dual score.
Oregon State is back in action next Sunday when the Beavers visit Stillwater, Oklahoma where they are set to take on host Oklahoma State as well as Little Rock and Chattanooga.