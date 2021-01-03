OSU wrestling: Beavers drop first three duals of the season

Brandon Kaylor, Ryan Reyes and Grant Willits all won two matches to pace the Oregon State wrestling team at the North Dakota State Quadrangular Sunday at the Scheels Center in Fargo, N.D.

The Beavers participated in their 2021 season opener, dropping a 19-15 decision to North Dakota State to open the day. OSU was also edged by South Dakota State, 20-12, and lost to No. 10 Missouri, 43-0.

In addition to Sunday being the team’s season opener, it also marked the debut of head coach Chris Pendleton. The former Oklahoma State wrestling All-American was named as the team’s head coach last March.

Kaylor, Reyes and Willits all won their first two matches of the day. All three won their matches by decision.

Kaylor improved to 21-7 all-time at OSU while Willits is 42-19, including a 23-6 mark in dual matches. Reyes, meanwhile, competed for the Beavers for the first time after transferring from Fresno State. He was 5-7 for the Bulldogs last season.

The Beavers narrowly fell in the first dual, dropping a 19-15 decision to host North Dakota State. The Bison jumped out to a 16-6 lead before Oregon State clawed its way back to within one.