OSU wrestling: Beavers end season at NCAA meet

ST. LOUIS — The Oregon State wrestling team capped off the season with day two of the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships on Friday inside the Enterprise Center.

All four wrestlers — Devan Turner (133), Grant Willits (141), Hunter Willits (157), and Ryan Reyes (184) — dropped a match to be eliminated from contention and end their run in the tournament.

In a thrilling opening match on day two, No. 16 seed Turner earned a takedown in the final seconds of the third period to secure the 4-3 decision over No. 18 Kyle Burwick of Wisconsin. Turner fell to seven seed Lucas Byrd of Illinois in his second match with a 3-1 decision. He finishes the season with an 8-6 overall record.

Grant, the No. 12 seed, claimed a 6-3 decision against No. 11 Cody Trybus of Navy in his first match, before falling in a hard-fought 3-2 decision to No. 14 Dylan Duncan from Illinois. He finishes the season with a team-best 11-4 overall record, while going 3-0 in matches decided by a decision.

It was a dominating opening match for No. 13 Hunter against No. 30 Markus Hartman of Army, a 13-2 major decision. His third round consolation match was against No. 5 Kaleb Young of Iowa, who won with a 5-1 decision. Hunter ended the season undefeated in matches decided by a major decision (4-0) and a tech fall (2-0).

At 184, (31) Reyes fell in a 4-1 decision against (17) Owen Webster of Minnesota. In his first season with Oregon State, Reyes went 7-6.

