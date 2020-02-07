OSU wrestling: Beavers fall to Roadrunners

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Oregon State Wrestling fell 26-16 to Cal State Bakersfield on Friday.

The Beavers picked up four wins at 125, 133, 141 and 197 pounds. Grant Willits earned his seventh straight victory of the season and Devan Turner bounced back with a win after dropping his last two bouts.

Brandon Kaylor continued his impressive season at 125 pounds and picked up his fourth straight victory with a 5-2 decision over Alejandro Hernandez-Figueroa. Kaylor came out with a mission as he collected two takedowns and accumulated a late stalling point over CSUB's Hernandez-Figueroa to put three quick team points on the board.

An anticipated matchup at 133 pounds ended with No. 16 Devan Turner earning a 5-3 over No. 32 Chance Rich. Turner put together a strong series of attacks early in the bout including a takedown and escape to head into the third period with momentum up 4-1. The redshirt junior closed out the bout with 1:05 of riding time to earn his 20th win of the season.

