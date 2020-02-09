OSU wrestling: Beavers fall to Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. — Oregon State dropped a 25-12 Pac-12 wrestling dual to No. 21 Stanford on Sunday afternoon to finish off a weekend of competition against conference opponents.

The Beavers won four bouts but couldn't hold on to win as the Cardinal earned pins at 157 and 165 pounds to extend their lead. Lane Stigall recorded a ranked win at 149 pounds and Brandon Kaylor improved his season record to 14-5 with his victory.

Kaylor continued his hot streak with an 8-7 decision to begin the day for the Beavers as he quickly put the team ahead 3-0. The redshirt freshman tallied four takedowns including two in the final period to seal up his fifth straight victory.

Devan Turner put together an impressive performance over Stanford's Gabriel Townsell to take a 10-4 decision in sudden victory. Turner trailed 3-1 heading into the final period but notched a quick takedown and escape to tie it at 4-4 which brought overtime. An explosive start by Turner gave him four back points and another takedown to take a 10-4 decision and a 6-0 lead after two bouts.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grant Willits dropped a 9-1 major decision to No. 3 Real Woods who used 3:50 of riding time to his advantage.