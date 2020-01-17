OSU wrestling: Beavers fall to Sun Devils

The Oregon State wrestling team won four matches in a 26-12 Pac-12 loss to Arizona State in Tempe.
Colt Doyle defeated Austin Clayton 9-3 at 184 pounds, Lane Stigall downed Joshua Maruca 5-3 at 149, Grant Willits took an 8-2 win against Navonte Demison at 141 and at 133 pounds Devan Turner had a takedown and two-point near fall with under 30 seconds in the final period for his 18th win of the season.
The Beavers head to North Carolina to take on Presbyterian College and Campbell on Janurary 25.