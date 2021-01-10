OSU wrestling: Beavers pick up two wins

After No. 4 Oklahoma State opened the dual with a 7-4 decision at 125, Shaner responded with a 6-4 decision to tie the match at 3-3 at 133. The Cowboys took the next two matches by way of decision and technical fall to go up 11-3.

Willits' (No. 19) technical fall, 16-0, at 157 brought the Beavers within three at 11-8. No. 4 Oklahoma State pulled away for the 29-8 victory.

Following forfeits in two of the first three matches against Chattanooga, Lane Stigall (149) earned his first fall of the season at the 4:38 mark to put the Beavers up 21-0. Willits followed by ending his day with a first-period fall at 2:05 as Oregon State took a 27-0 lead.

Brian Barnes put an exclamation point on the Beavers' match against the Mocs with a second period fall at 3:55 as they went on to win 39-6.

Riley Gurr (141) went 2-0 with matches against Oklahoma State and Little Rock. No. 19 Devan Turner (133) and McKinney (184) each earned individual wins, while McKinney also fell to Oklahoma State in a second extra dual. These matches did not count towards the dual scores.

Oregon State is on a quick turnaround this week as it returns to action Thursday afternoon in San Luis Obispo, California against California Baptist at 10 a.m. and Cal Poly at noon.

