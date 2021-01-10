OSU wrestling: Beavers pick up two wins

STILLWATER, Okla. — Hunter Willits and Jason Shaner came out strong on Sunday, each going undefeated at the Oklahoma State Quadrangular inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The Beavers went 2-1 in the event, earning a an opening 33-9 win over Little Rock and closing the day with a 39-6 win against Chattanooga. They fell 29-8 to fourth-ranked Oklahoma State.
The win against Little Rock marked Oregon State's first win of the season and head coach Chris Pendleton's first career win.
"Today was a fun day from the standpoint of competing, and competing in an environment like Gallagher-Iba Arena against strong teams," Pendleton said. "I feel like we've made a positive step forward in how we develop our team culture and identity. The guys and coaching staff are hungry to get back to work."
Oregon State came out of the gate on fire against Little Rock, taking the first six individual matches that included four straight major decisions to open, a technical fall and a decision. Shaner earned his first dual victory in his Beavers debut with a 16-8 major decision at 133.
The Trojans found their way on the team scoreboard after a 7-3 decision at 174, but OSU answered with a Jackson McKinney 11-4 decision at 184 and a J.J. Dixon, ranked No. 29, fall at 4:15 to help the Beavers secure its first win of the season.
After No. 4 Oklahoma State opened the dual with a 7-4 decision at 125, Shaner responded with a 6-4 decision to tie the match at 3-3 at 133. The Cowboys took the next two matches by way of decision and technical fall to go up 11-3.
Willits' (No. 19) technical fall, 16-0, at 157 brought the Beavers within three at 11-8. No. 4 Oklahoma State pulled away for the 29-8 victory.
Following forfeits in two of the first three matches against Chattanooga, Lane Stigall (149) earned his first fall of the season at the 4:38 mark to put the Beavers up 21-0. Willits followed by ending his day with a first-period fall at 2:05 as Oregon State took a 27-0 lead.
Brian Barnes put an exclamation point on the Beavers' match against the Mocs with a second period fall at 3:55 as they went on to win 39-6.
Riley Gurr (141) went 2-0 with matches against Oklahoma State and Little Rock. No. 19 Devan Turner (133) and McKinney (184) each earned individual wins, while McKinney also fell to Oklahoma State in a second extra dual. These matches did not count towards the dual scores.
Oregon State is on a quick turnaround this week as it returns to action Thursday afternoon in San Luis Obispo, California against California Baptist at 10 a.m. and Cal Poly at noon.