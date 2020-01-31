OSU wrestling: Beavers rally but lose home dual to Wyoming

The clock was ticking down in the sudden-victory period and Aaron Olmos knew he had to make a move.
In the back of the Oregon State wrestler’s mind was the late Kobe Bryant and the many game-winning shots the basketball star made in his career. There was also the reminder of a text earlier in the day from his father that simply said “keep going.”
The takedown came just in time, as Olmos claimed a 6-4 win against Wyoming’s Cole Moody at 165 pounds in the opening match of Friday night’s dual at Gill Coliseum.
“Mamba mentality, that’s all I could think about,” said Olmos, who improved to 9-10 on the season.
The victory for Olmos was one of four wins for the Beavers (5-4), who rallied from a 12-3 deficit in the 10-match dual but fell short. Wyoming’s Dewey Krueger defeated Logan Meek 8-3 at 157 in the final match to clinch an 18-13 win for the Cowboys (7-7).
Olmos got a one-point escape at the end of the second round and another to start the third to tie the match.
In the one-minute sudden victory period, Olmos was close to a takedown several times before securing one just before time expired to claim victory.
“Tough matches, and a lot of times he’s been on the losing end. It was good to be on the winning end, a good match for him,” OSU coach Jim Zalesky. “He’s got a lot of skills. He’s just got to learn to put full matches together.”
The Beavers were without 184-pound starter Colt Doyle due to a wrist injury. They’re otherwise healthy.
Zalesky says this is the most experienced team he’s had in several years.
“The thing I Iike is they fight, they have great energy,” the coach said. “They come to practice ready to work. Win or lose they’ve got great attitudes.”
OSU’s Brandon Kaylor produced the only bonus team points of the night.
The 125-pounder also got the Beavers some momentum coming out of intermission with a 15-7 major decision and four team points against Jake Svihel.
You have free articles remaining.
The match was tied 4-4 in the second before Kaylor (12-5) took control. He got an escape and a takedown later in the second then piled on the points in the third.
“I heard one of the coaches say ‘trust in your training,’” Kaylor said. “We train harder than anyone I know. We’re always grinding in the mat room. I trust in them and know I can keep going, this is my match.”
Added Zalesky: “Sometimes he wrestles in spurts. He came out and took the guy down. He kind of stopped wrestling, let the guy get back in the match then picked it up in the third period. It was good to see him get that major decision.”
Oregon State’s Jackson McKinney had a 2-1 lead on ranked competitor Hayden Hastings after one round at 174 before Hastings went ahead in the second and won 6-3 to tie the dual.
At 184, Wyoming’s Tate Samuelson led Colton Beisley from the start on his way to a 7-3 win to put the Cowboys ahead.
Oregon State’s J.J. Dixon (197) railed to take the lead from Stephen Buchanan twice only to lose a 9-5 decision as the visitors took a 9-3 lead.
Andrews’ win against Grant sent Wyoming to the halfway intermission ahead 12-3.
At heavyweight, OSU’s Jamarcus Grant was handed a second close loss by 18th-ranked Brian Andrews, who took a 2-1 decision with the deciding points awarded on riding time. Grant lost 4-0 to Andrews on Dec. 15 at the Reno Tournament of Champions.
Like Grant, teammate Devan Turner (133) came up short in a second tight match with the same opponent as Montorie Bridges got a 7-4 decision at 133 in a showdown between ranked wrestlers.
Turner erased a deficit with a two-point near fall early in the second period to tie it. He was awarded a stall point early in the third that tied it again then took the lead on an escape.
But Bridges controlled the rest of the match with a takedown and single points awarded for stalling against Turner and riding time.
Turner lost 4-2 loss to Bridges at Reno.
Zalesky said he was disappointed in the lack of offense from Dixon and Turner.
Grant Willits, at 141, got the Beavers within 15-10 with his 12-10 win against Trevor Jeffries. Lane Stigall closed the gap even further, to 15-13, with a 9-3 decision versus ranked opponent Jaron Jensen at 149.
“He’s been coming on,” Zalesky said of Stigall. “He’s had a lot of close matches. He’s finding ways to win those matches.”