OSU wrestling: Beavers rally but lose home dual to Wyoming

The Beavers were without 184-pound starter Colt Doyle due to a wrist injury. They’re otherwise healthy.

Zalesky says this is the most experienced team he’s had in several years.

“The thing I Iike is they fight, they have great energy,” the coach said. “They come to practice ready to work. Win or lose they’ve got great attitudes.”

OSU’s Brandon Kaylor produced the only bonus team points of the night.

The 125-pounder also got the Beavers some momentum coming out of intermission with a 15-7 major decision and four team points against Jake Svihel.

The match was tied 4-4 in the second before Kaylor (12-5) took control. He got an escape and a takedown later in the second then piled on the points in the third.

“I heard one of the coaches say ‘trust in your training,’” Kaylor said. “We train harder than anyone I know. We’re always grinding in the mat room. I trust in them and know I can keep going, this is my match.”

Added Zalesky: “Sometimes he wrestles in spurts. He came out and took the guy down. He kind of stopped wrestling, let the guy get back in the match then picked it up in the third period. It was good to see him get that major decision.”