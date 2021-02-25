 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU wrestling: Beavers set for Pac-12 meet
OSU WRESTLING

OSU wrestling: Beavers set for Pac-12 meet

{{featured_button_text}}
Beavers Sports Logo White

The Oregon State wrestling team announced its wrestlers for the upcoming 2021 Pac-12 Wrestling Championships on Sunday at Gill Coliseum.

Representing the Beavers will be Brandon Kaylor (125), Devan Turner (133), Grant Willits (141), Lane Stigall (149), Hunter Willits (157), Matthew Olguin (165), Colton Beisley (174), Ryan Reyes (184), J.J. Dixon (197), and Brian Barnes (HWT).

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and will be available to watch on osubeavers.com. These streams can also be found on Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app.

The championship rounds will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Network at 6 p.m .

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News