OSU wrestling: Beavers set for Pac-12 meet

The Oregon State wrestling team announced its wrestlers for the upcoming 2021 Pac-12 Wrestling Championships on Sunday at Gill Coliseum.
Representing the Beavers will be Brandon Kaylor (125), Devan Turner (133), Grant Willits (141), Lane Stigall (149), Hunter Willits (157), Matthew Olguin (165), Colton Beisley (174), Ryan Reyes (184), J.J. Dixon (197), and Brian Barnes (HWT).
The event starts at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and will be available to watch on osubeavers.com. These streams can also be found on Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app.
The championship rounds will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Network at 6 p.m .
