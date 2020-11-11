OSU wrestling: Beavers sign nine

Oregon State wrestling head coach Chris Pendleton announced Wednesday that nine newcomers have signed their National Letters of Intent to join the program.
The nine are: Jacob Barnes (heavyweight, McMinnville), Ricky Bell (125/133 pounds, West Linn), Cael Brunson (165 pounds, West Linn), Caleb Coyle (125 pounds, Bennington, Nebraska), Graham Gambrall (157/165 pounds, Iowa City, Iowa), Charley Hastriter (heavyweight, Boise, Idaho), Hunter Meinzen (157/165 pounds, Florence, Montana), Matthew Olguin (157/165 pounds, Fresno, California) and Kodiak Stephens (184 pounds, Arnold, California).
The signing class is Pendleton’s first at Oregon State.
“I’m very excited to be able to welcome these wrestlers and their families to Beaver Nation,” Pendleton said. “I have to give it to my staff for their tireless work on finding the right young me that will embrace the culture we are establishing here. I can’t wait to get everyone on campus and to get to work.”
Barnes is a heavyweight at McMinnville High School, where he went 53-1 as a junior. That came after a 45-7 season as a sophomore and a 43-10 record his freshman season. Barnes finished second at state as a junior, fourth as a sophomore and fifth as a freshman.
Bell joins the program from West Linn High School. He competed at 106, 113 and 120 pounds there, and went 35-2 as a junior, winning a state title. He was a state finalist as a sophomore and finished that year 34-6. He opened his high school career with a 29-9 record as a freshman.
Brunson is Bell’s teammate at West Linn, and he comes to Oregon State after posting a 130-9 high school career. He had 66 total pins in three seasons. He was a state champion both as a sophomore (45-4 record) and junior (39-1) and finished fourth at the state finals as a freshman.
Coyle joins the program from Millard South High School. He claimed the Nebraska state title at 113 pounds as a junior and finished the year with a 45-2 mark. He was the state runner up as a sophomore, and tallied a 51-6 record that season. He was also the state runner up as a freshman, finishing the year at 53-5.
Gambrall is a native of Iowa City, Iowa, where he was a state champion as a junior, taking a 36-5 record that year. He was 37-12 as a sophomore, finishing eighth in state, and as a freshman, was 47-19, taking a sixth-place record in the state tournament.
Hastriter is coming to Corvallis from Boise’s Capital High School, where he tallied a 40-3 record and 5A state champ at 220 pounds his junior year. He finished third at state as a sophomore, ending the year with a 32-15 record, and was a state qualifier as a freshman, taking a 30-19 record at 170 pounds.
Meinzen is a native of Missoula, and comes from Florence’s Big Sky High School. He was a state champ as a junior, and posted a 28-1 record. He was also a state champ as a sophomore, and collected a 32-7 record that season. He opened his high school career with a 26-12 record as a freshman, and posted a second-place finish at state.
Olguin is a transfer from Fresno State; he’s a Fresno native and attended Buchanan High School. He was a California state champ as a senior, and went a perfect 48-0. He placed third in state as a junior (38-2) and sophomore (47-1). He won a state title as a freshman and claimed a 44-4 record his first year.
Stephens comes from Arnold, California, where he attended Bret Harte High School. He was a Greco Roman State Champ as a junior, and also finished fourth at CIF state championships. He was also a state qualifier as a sophomore.
