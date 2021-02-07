OSU wrestling: Beavers split two home duals

The Oregon State wrestling team split its triangular on Sunday afternoon inside Gill Coliseum against Utah Valley and Stanford
The Beavers took an 18-16 win over Utah Valley to start the day and then fell 19-16 to Stanford.
Utah Valley opened the day taking the first two matches but a 16-3 major decision at 141 pounds from 16th-ranked Grant Willits put the Beavers on the board to make it 7-3 Utah Valley. After the Wolverines took the next bout, No. 15 Hunter Willits joined his brother with a major decision, 13-3, at 157. An unsportsmanlike from Utah Valley at 157 cut the lead to 9-8.
In his Beavers debut at 165, Matthew Olguin took a 10-2 major decision to put OSU on top for the first time, 12-9. No. 25 Ryan Reyes’ 4-2 decision at 184 and an 8-2 decision at 197 from No. 31 JJ Dixon put the Beavers up 18-13.
After falling in the opening bout against Stanford, the Beavers got back-to-back major decisions from No. 18 Devan Turner (133; 12-4) and No. 16 Grant Willits (141; 10-2) to take an 8-3 lead. Stanford came to within two after a 7-4 decision at 149.
In a battle of top-15 opponents, Hunter Willits claimed a hard-fought 6-2 decision over No. 10 Requir Van der Merwe at 157 to extend the OSU lead to 11-6. Stanford took a decision at 165 and a major decision at 174 to take a 13-11 lead.
Reyes battled Jared Hill to a 5-3 decision at 184 and Dixon took a 6-2 decision at 197, putting Oregon State back on top 16-13.
Stanford earned a pin at 285 to take the 19-16 victory.
Oregon State wrestled in 18 extra matches that did not count towards the team scores. OSU won 10 of the matches. Jackson McKinney took wins in both his matches, both by decision. Riley Gurr went 3-0 on the day with two major decisions and a decision.
Oregon State will close out the regular season on Feb. 14 in Fresno, California at the Fresno State Triangular. The Beavers will face Oklahoma at 11 a.m. and Fresno State at 3 p.m.