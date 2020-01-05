OSU wrestling: Beavers win at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A fast start was all the Beavers needed as Oregon State never looked back and collected a 21-15 wrestling victory at No. 22 Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

Oregon State was victorious in six of its 10 matches as the Beavers racked up five decisions as a team. The Beavers ended the dual with a total of 10 takedowns and eighteen escapes in the annual edition of the Joe Wells Classic.

There were four bouts (125, 141, 157, 197) that featured wrestlers ranked in the top 30 of their weight class and Oregon State earned victories in two of the four matches.

Brandon Kaylor returned to the lineup after three weeks and represented OSU in the first bout of the afternoon as the sophomore dropped his first major decision of the season to Michigan's Jack Medley, 11-0.

From there, the Beavers won three straight matches starting with redshirt junior Devan Turner taking his bout by forfeit at 133 pounds for six quick team points.

Grant Willits helped extend the early lead with a 6-5 decision over No. 9 Cole Mattin in the 141-pound match. Willits helped ice the match with a third-period ride out and a late takedown which brought the team score to 9-4 OSU.