OSU wrestling: Devan Turner wins Pac-12 title

Oregon State’s Devan Turner took first at 133 pounds at the Pac-12 wrestling championships at Stanford University.

Turner defeated Paul Bianchi of Little Rock 5-3 for the title.

The Beavers finished fourth in the team scores. Arizona State won the team title.

Colt Doyle fell to Josh Loomer of Cal State Bakersfield in the title match at 184 pounds and Grant Willits was second at 141 after losing to Real Woods of Stanford for the title.

Brandon Kaylor was third at 125 and Jackson McKinney was third at 174.

Jamarcus Grant (285), Aaron Olmos (165) and Lane Stigall (149) finished fifth.

