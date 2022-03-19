OSU wrestling: Four Beavers earn All-American honors at NCAA Championships

Four Oregon State wrestlers earned All-American honors at the NCAA Championships which concluded Saturday in Detroit, Michigan.

Grant Willits led the group, placing fourth in the 141-pound bracket. Hunter Willits took seventh place at 157 pounds. Brandon Kaylor (125) and Devan Turner (133) each placed eighth.

The four honors are the most in a single year for Oregon State wrestlers since 1995.

Grant Willits, seeded eighth, reached the third round in the championship bracket with two wins on Thursday. On Friday, he lost a 9-2 decision to top seed Nick Lee of Penn State. Willits bounced back with a fall over No. 19 Chad Red of Nebraska in 3 minutes, 45 seconds to clinch his first career All-American honor. Willits then earned a 14-10 decision over No. 10 CJ Composto of Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, Willits recorded a 4-3 decision over No. 6 Cole Matthews of Pittsburgh to reach the third-place match. He lost that match to No. 3 Sebastian Rivera of Rutgers, 6-5.

No. 17 Hunter Willits posted one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, knocking off No. 1 seed David Carr of Iowa State 2-1 in overtime to reach the third round of the championship bracket.

On Friday, Willits dropped a 3-1 decision to No. 8 Will Lewan of Michigan to fall into the consolation bracket. But his 7-6 decision over No. 22 Dezjon Casto of The Citadel gave him his first career All-American honor. A 4-1 loss to No. 10 Peyton Robb of Nebraska put Willits into the seventh-place match, which he won by forfeit over No. 11 Austin O’Connor of North Carolina.

Kaylor, seeded 11th, also won his first two matches and faced No. 3 Pat Glory of Princeton in the third round, where he dropped a 7-3 decision. Kaylor then earned his All-America honor with a fall in 5:31 over No. 18 Noah Surtin of Missouri.

Kaylor finished the tournament with a 6-1 loss to No. 10 Michael DeAugustino of Northwestern and a loss by pin to No. 6 Eric Barnett of Wisconsin.

Turner, the 11th seed at 133 pounds, lost in his second-round match and had to battle through the consolation bracket to earn a spot in the top eight. He recorded a 9-2 win over No. 28 Sidney Flores of Air Force, then advanced with a 2-1 win over No. 20 Chance Rich of CSU Bakersfield.

Turner earned his second career All-American honor with an 8-4 victory over No. 25 Brian Courtney of Virginia, but dropped a 6-2 decision to No. 4 Korbin Myers of Virginia Tech. On Saturday, Turner lost a narrow 5-4 decision to No. 10 Chris Cannon of Northwestern.

Four OSU wrestlers saw their tournaments conclude on Friday. Gary Traub (heavyweight), Cory Crooks (149) and Matthew Olguin (165) all went 1-1, while Trey Munoz’s (184) season concluded with an 0-2 day.

