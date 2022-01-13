OSU wrestling: 'Gas Tank Gary' finds a new home

Home matches are a rare commodity for the Oregon State wrestling team this season.

The Beavers will host the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Friday night, marking only the second home event of the season for the squad following the opening night home duals against Campbell and Lehigh. After this dual meet, Oregon State has just one more home date left on the calendar, a Feb. 4 matchup against Cal Poly.

Graduate transfer Gary Traub, the No. 10 heavyweight in the country in the latest InterMat Wrestling rankings, is looking to make the most of his limited opportunities in front of the home crowd at Gill Coliseum. He is 13-4 this season and has won 12 matches in a row. During that streak he has claimed titles at both the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas and the Reno Tournament of Champions.

“I was giving coach (Chris Pendleton) some grief about only having four home matches,” Traub joked. “We’ve been doing a lot of traveling lately so it will be nice to have a weekend where we stay at home and get to wrestle in front of the Beaver fans.”

Traub chose Oregon State for his final season after spending five years with the Ohio State program. Traub grew up in Cincinnati and wrestling for the Buckeyes was his lifelong ambition. But as he watched a series of four-time Ohio high school state champions win scholarships in Columbus, he didn’t expect to get that opportunity himself.

“These guys are four-timers, that’s what it takes to go to Ohio State,” Traub said. “I didn’t make it to state until my junior year.”

Despite his worries, he was able to join the Ohio State program as a walk-on. He was a reserve behind more experienced wrestlers until his redshirt junior season in 2019-2020. He went 23-9 for the Buckeyes that season and qualified for the NCAA championships, which were ultimately not held due to the pandemic.

During that season he earned a scholarship and nickname — “Gas Tank” — that has stuck with him even as his wrestling career took him to the West Coast. The nickname’s origin traces back to his late rally for a win in a match against Stanford’s David Showunmi. When Traub followed up that victory with a similar comeback the following week, the new nickname was set in place.

“A guy on Twitter was like ‘Let’s call him Gas Tank Gary because he never runs out of gas.’ From then it just kind of stuck and I’ve had a lot of matches where I’m either losing or it’s tied and I come back to win,” Traub said. “It’s awesome whenever I’m in a close match everyone will start chanting it and in my head I’m like ‘Dang, I can’t lose now.’”

Pendleton said there is always a concern about how graduate transfers will be able to integrate with their new teammates and coaches in a limited time. He said Traub made that transition seem effortless and almost immediately felt like a long-time member of the team.

“I think that’s just because he has a huge personality and huge heart. People gravitate toward that,” Pendleton said. “It does feel like we’ve already been together a long time.”

Traub gave his teammates credit for his smooth transition to Oregon State, especially his neighbors Grant Willits and Hunter Willits.

“They really helped me feel at home and were always getting me out and doing stuff and making sure I was hanging out with the team. That made it really easy. I fit in quick with these guys,” Traub said.

Traub initially planned to transfer to the University of Pittsburgh for his final season because a friend and teammate was joining that program. But after he entered the transfer portal, he realized he had other options, including Oregon State.

Pendleton thinks the process of recruiting wrestlers out of the transfer portal can sometimes lead to a better match than an athlete’s initial recruitment because the older athletes better understand which coaches and programs are the right fit. At the same time, coaches have a better feel for the athletes and their level of commitment.

“Transfers really work off of reputations,” Pendleton said. “Gary has an abundance of enthusiasm and a work ethic that is second to none.”

Traub has set his sights on a top-eight finish at the NCAA championships which would earn him All-American recognition. He thinks that he and his teammates are moving in the right direction, especially after their success at the Las Vegas and Reno tournaments.

“There’s only eight All-American spots. Nobody cares about the ninth or 10th guy. So that’s kind of my goal this year,” Traub said. “From the start of the year until now, you can see how much better we’ve gotten. You can see us getting better. That’s why I came here. I knew the schedule was going to be really hard and it was going to get me where I needed to be in March.”

