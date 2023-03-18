Oregon State wrestler Trey Munoz finished his run at the 2023 NCAA Championships with a sixth-place finish in the 184-pound weight class.

Munoz secured All-American status with a decision in sudden victory over Marcus Coleman in his first bout of the Friday. After deadlocking at zero in the first frame, Coleman struck first when he escaped to start the second and Munoz did not even it until he returned the favor when the third started. Munoz then got the necessary takedown to seal the decision in sudden victory.

Munoz lost in the semifinals to Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa to fall into the consolation quarterfinals. Munoz suffered an injury in the semifinals and was forced to take a medical forfeit in both of his scheduled matches Saturday, resulting in his sixth-place finish.

Munoz entered the NCAA Championships as the fourth seed with a 24-1 record and is a two-time Pac-12 champion at 184.

Four Oregon State wrestlers — Brandon Kaylor, Matthew Olguin, Mateo Olmos and Tanner Harvey — saw their seasons come to an end in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday.

Harvey notched a 20-5 win via tech fall to claim his first and sole win of the day.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with Munoz' correct placing in the tournament.

OSU results

Kaylor

Eric Barnett (Wisconsin) FALL Kaylor :29

Olguin

Michael Caliendo (North Dakota State) DEC Olguin 9-8

Olmos

Olmos DEC Tyler Eischens (Stanford) 9-2

Cade DeVos (South Dakota State) DEC Olmos 3-1

Munoz

Munoz SV-1 Marcus Coleman (Iowa State) 3-1

Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) DEC Munoz 5-1

Harvey

Harvey TF Owen Pentz (North Dakota State) 20-5

Max Dean (Penn State) DEC Harvey 10-5