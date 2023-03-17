He needed extra time to do it, but fourth-seeded Trey Munoz clinched All-American and at least a top-four finish in the NCAA Championships.
Munoz secured All-American status with a hard-fought decision in sudden victory over Marcus Coleman in his first bout of the Friday. After deadlocking at zero in the first frame, Coleman struck first when he escaped to start the second and Munoz did not even it until he returned the favor when the third started. When it mattered most, the 184-pound Pac-12 champ got the necessary takedown to seal the decision in sudden victory.
Munoz then lost in the semifinals to Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa, sending Munoz into the third-place match.
Four Oregon State wrestlers — Brandon Kaylor, Matthew Olguin, Mateo Olmos and Tanner Harvey — saw their seasons come to an end in Tulsa on Friday.
People are also reading…
Harvey notched a 20-5 win via tech fall to claim his first and sole win of the day.
Munoz's third-place match will take place Saturday morning.
OSU results
Kaylor
Eric Barnett (Wisconsin) FALL Kaylor :29
Olguin
Michael Caliendo (North Dakota State) DEC Olguin 9-8
Olmos
Olmos DEC Tyler Eischens (Stanford) 9-2
Cade DeVos (South Dakota State) DEC Olmos 3-1
Munoz
Munoz SV-1 Marcus Coleman (Iowa State) 3-1
Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) DEC Munoz 5-1
Harvey
Harvey TF Owen Pentz (North Dakota State) 20-5
Max Dean (Penn State) DEC Harvey 10-5