OSU wrestling: Munoz wins his first Pac-12 title

Trey Munoz won his first Pac-12 Conference individual title and Oregon State qualified eight wrestlers for the national championships at the Pac-12 Championships on Sunday in Tempe, Arizona.

Oregon State placed second as a team, half a point behind champion Arizona State, which finished with 115 points.

Munoz won his first Pac-12 crown at 184 pounds thanks to a pair of pins. He won the title over Cal Poly’s Bernie Truax in 1 minute, 14 seconds. Munoz advanced to the finals with a pin over CSU Bakersfield’s Jacob Hansen in 2:43.

The Beavers are slated to send eight to the NCAA Championships, set for March 17-19 in Detroit. That’s the most entrants for Oregon State since 2012.

Brandon Kaylor went 1-1 and took second place to advance to Detroit. He was a 4-1 winner over Antonio Lorenzo at 125 before dropping a 5-3 decision to Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney in the finals. Kaylor will be making his second NCAA appearance.

Turner qualified for the NCAA postseason for the fourth time in his career. He battled back from a 3-1 loss to open the day, winning 11-3 over Cal Poly’s Abe Hinrichsen and 6-1 over Stanford’s Jackson Disario to finish third.

Grant Willits was the last Beaver to qualify, needing to defeat Arizona State’s Ramon Ramos in a true second-place match at 141 pounds, which he did 10-2. Willits placed second but because the two had not squared off, the wrestleback became necessary. Willits qualified for his fourth career NCAA postseason event.

Cory Crooks also battled back from an early defeat, winning his final two matches to take third and make his second NCAA appearance. He advanced in dramatic fashion, pinning Stanford’s Jordan Abas in 6:23. Crooks entered the day as the No. 4 seed, defeating the No. 2 Abas.

Like Turner, Hunter Willits also qualified for his fourth NCAA postseason appearance. He took second at 157, losing to Jacori Teemer (Arizona State), 3-1 in sudden victory. His win to open the day also came in sudden victory, 3-1 over Stanford’s Charlie Darracott.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Matthew Olguin picked up a big victory for the Beavers, earning his first NCAA appearance thanks to a 3-1 day. He took third via a 6-4 victory over Arizona State’s Anthony Valencia at 165 pounds. Olguin and Valencia went to the sudden victory round before the former picked up a takedown to advance.

Gary Traub won his 19th consecutive bout, 6-5 over CSU Bakersfield’s Jacob Sieder. That win streak, however, came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz. Still, OSU’s heavyweight advanced to the NCAAs thanks to a second-place finish.

Ryan Reyes also took second for the Beavers, but did not automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships as only the Pac-12 title holder earned that distinction. Reyes went 2-0 before dropping a 14-6 major decision to Arizona State’s Jacori Teemer in the finale.

Mateo Olmos finished in fifth at 174 pounds, dropping back-to-back decisions before defeating Arizona State’s Ryan Rochford, 13-7.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.