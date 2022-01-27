OSU wrestling: Sacrifices rewarded for Willits

Hunter Willits has been working toward his goals for five years at Oregon State and the finish line is coming into focus.

The redshirt senior was honored as the Pac-12 Conference's wrestler of the week after his performances over the weekend against Northern Colorado and Wyoming. His victories at those dual meets give him a record of 9-4 and he is ranked 17th nationally at 157 pounds.

This is the first time Willits has received the award.

“It’s an honor. I know a lot of good wrestlers that’ll get it and every time it seems somebody gets it it’s because they’re doing the right things or people are noticing. The way I look at it is, I’m on the right path,” Willits said.

He is also nearing the completion of his degree in mechanical engineering. The combination of a rigorous degree program and the demands of being a scholarship athlete have shaped his college experience. He knows he has missed out on some aspects of campus life.

“Not a whole lot of time for a lot of things that people may be able to have the luxury to be able to do,” Willits said. “I had to kind of let go of the idea of having a real active social life in college because wrestling and the academics have been so busy that I really don’t have time for that. It’s been tough, it’s been busy, but it keeps me on the straight and narrow and I always have something to do. It’s been good, but it’s not easy.”

Willits has placed second at the Pac-12 championships at 157 pounds three times (2018, 2019, 2021), earning an NCAA tournament berth each of those seasons. This could be his last chance to claim a Pac-12 title, but it doesn’t have to be. He redshirted the 2020 season and received a bonus year of eligibility due to the pandemic.

He hasn’t decided if he will take advantage of that additional season of eligibility but he ruled out the possibility of a graduate transfer.

“If I use my eligibility, I’ll be using it at Oregon State. There’s so many factors that go in that I don’t have that firm of an answer, to be honest. I just know there’s goals I want to achieve and it’s hard to pass up good opportunities,” Willits said.

This has been an unusual year for Willits in the wrestling room because he doesn’t have a consistent day-to-day training partner, which he has had in prior seasons. This year he is rotating between a group of teammates during practice, including Lane Stigall (149), Mateo Olmos (174) and Matt Olguin (165). Willits said he has also worked with some of the freshmen on the team such as Hunter Meinzen (157) and Cole Zoller (157).

“I think that’s been kind of nice because they all have different styles and so you get different looks,” Willits said.

Willits, who is from Pueblo, Colorado, was recruited to Oregon State by former coach Jim Zalesky. Willits said Zalesky intentionally recruited Hunter and his brother Grant, a two-time Pac-12 champion at 141 pounds, to join the team together.

Hunter Willits said the decision to attend Oregon State was easy to make and he couldn’t imagine not having shared this journey with his brother.

“It’s been so nice. In a way, I don’t even know what it’s like to not have him because we’ve always been doing the same thing and studying the same thing. It’s been that way forever,” Willits said. “I know in certain ways it’s been amazing because when I first got here, that transition can be tough. Being far away from home, not knowing anybody on the team, not knowing anybody at school. I was able to room with Grant, so I knew my roommate pretty well. That took some stress off and made the transition a lot easier.”

Willits spent his first three seasons at Oregon State working with Zalesky and his staff and the past two seasons with head coach Chris Pendleton. Willits said Pendleton’s credentials as a competitor — he was a two-time NCAA champion at 174 pounds during his career at Oklahoma State — brought instant respect.

But not everyone who is great at a sport is great at coaching it. Sometimes athletes with outstanding abilities can’t communicate how to do what they did. Willits said Pendleton has the answers wrestlers are seeking.

“Being good at wrestling and being good at coaching are two different things. He’s good at being able to teach. He’s a good teacher and that’s where the combination really comes into play,” Willits said. “He’s been exposed to great wrestling for such a long time, he really knows what he’s doing.”

Oregon State is on the road once again this weekend facing powerhouse Arizona State at 1 p.m. Sunday.

