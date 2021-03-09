OSU wrestling: Six Beavers qualify for NCAA championships

Oregon State will send six wrestlers to the 2021 NCAA championships, set for March 18-20 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis

No. 10 Devan Turner (133), 12th-ranked Grant Willits (141), No. 15 Hunter Willits (157), and No. 31 J.J. Dixon (197) were all automatic qualifiers.

No. 27 Brandon Kaylor (125) and 25th-ranked Ryan Reyes (184) each earned an at-large bid.

For Turner and the Willits brothers it will be the third championship appearance. Kaylor, Reyes and Dixon will all be making their first trip to the tournament.

Seeding and brackets will be announced at 3 p.m. Wednesday on NCAA.com.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. on March 18 with the first session of round one, followed by session two at 11 a.m. The second round will also be broken down into two sessions with start times of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals begin at 8 a.m. March 19 with semifinals starting at 5 pm.. The final day features the medal round at 8 a.m. with the finals starting at 4 p.m.

