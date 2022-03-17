OSU wrestling: Six Beavers win opening-round matches at NCAA championships

The Oregon State wrestling team had a strong opening day Thursday at the NCAA wrestling championships in Detroit, Michigan as six of the eight wrestlers qualified for the meet won their opening-round matches.

None of the victories were bigger than Hunter Willits' upset of defending champion David Carr at 157 pounds. Willits, seeded 17th, knocked off the top seed 2-1 in overtime.

Willits faced off against Carr in the second round after narrowly defeating No. 16 Brady Berge of Penn State 2-1 in the first round.

Brandon Kaylor, seeded 11th at 125 pounds, won his first-round match over No. 22 Ryan Miller of Pennsylvania by major decision, 16-4. Kaylor followed up with an upset of No. 6 Eric Barnett of Wisconsin. Kaylor took a 9-3 decision in that match to reach the third round in the championship bracket.

Devan Turner, the 11th seed at 133 pounds, took a 10-4 decision over No. 22 Joe Olivieri of Rutgers. Turner then lost a 4-2 decision to No. 6 seed Dylan Ragusin of Michigan.

At 141 pounds, No. 8 Grant Willits took a 5-3 decision over No. 25 Carter Young of Oklahoma State. Willits kept rolling in the second round, taking a 2-1 overtime decision over No. 9 Allan Hart of Missouri.

Trey Munoz, the Pac-12 champion at 184 pounds, is seeded sixth and took an 8-3 decision over No. 27 Keegan Moore of Oklahoma. In his second-round match, Munoz took a 12-2 major decision over No. 11 Jonathan Loew of Cornell.

And at heavyweight, Gary “Gas Tank” Traub, seeded 11th, defeated No. 22 AJ Nevills of South Dakota State 7-4 in overtime.

Two Oregon State wrestlers lost in their first-round matches. Cory Crooks seeded 27th at 149 pounds, fell to No. 6 Jonathan Millner of Appalachian State 3-0.

Matthew Olguin, seeded 33rd, won a pig-tail match over Northwestern’s David Ferrante by major decision 11-3. That victory advanced Olguin to a matchup against top-seeded Evan Wick of Cal Poly in the first round. Wick won that match by major decision, 11-3.

This story will be updated as results are available.

