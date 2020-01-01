OSU wrestling: Turner advances to Southern Scuffle semifinals

OSU wrestling: Turner advances to Southern Scuffle semifinals

{{featured_button_text}}
Beavers Sports Logo Orange

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After day one of the Southern Scuffle, the Oregon State wrestling team (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) opened 2020 by advancing four wrestlers to the blood round with Devan Turner earning a spot in Thursday's semifinal round.

The team showcased solid outings from Turner, Grant Willits, Hunter Willits and Colt Doyle, who are still in contention for a medal.

Oregon State is in 17th place after day one with 27.5 points.

Turner continued his hot streak at 133 pounds by finishing with three decisions. His late takedown of Northern Colorado's Mosha Schwartz gave him the edge. The redshirt junior picked up decisions of 3-1, 6-4 and 4-3.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News