OSU wrestling: Turner advances to Southern Scuffle semifinals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After day one of the Southern Scuffle, the Oregon State wrestling team (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) opened 2020 by advancing four wrestlers to the blood round with Devan Turner earning a spot in Thursday's semifinal round.

The team showcased solid outings from Turner, Grant Willits, Hunter Willits and Colt Doyle, who are still in contention for a medal.

Oregon State is in 17th place after day one with 27.5 points.

Turner continued his hot streak at 133 pounds by finishing with three decisions. His late takedown of Northern Colorado's Mosha Schwartz gave him the edge. The redshirt junior picked up decisions of 3-1, 6-4 and 4-3.

