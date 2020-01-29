OSU wrestling: Willits named Pac-12 wrestler of the week

Oregon State redshirt sophomore wrestler Grant Willits has been named the Pac-12 wrestler of the week for his performances against Campbell and Presbyterian.
Willits picked up two wins at 141 pounds this past weekend in Buies Creek, N.C., where he helped the Beavers cruise to a 40-6 victory over Presbyterian by earning a 6-1 decision against Reid Stewart. In the following match against Campbell, Willits defeated No. 9-ranked Josh Heil with an impressive 7-1 decision including a four-point near fall and a riding time point.
Willits moved to 16-7 and 34-16 on his career, with a 7-1 mark in dual meets heading into Friday's match against Wyoming. A returning NCAA Qualifier, Willits is currently ranked as No. 25 by TrackWrestling.